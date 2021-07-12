Letter: Walton is qualified for the role of mayor

I am writing in response to an Amherst resident’s letter that appeared in The Buffalo News on July 7. The writer is concerned that the recent winner of the Democratic mayoral primary is not qualified for the job. Two things stand out to me: first, as an Amherst resident, she doesn’t have a dog in this fight. India Walton is running for Mayor of Buffalo, not Amherst. More importantly, the writer repeats the current Fox News narrative that the current president is a figurehead controlled by others in the government.

To quote the writer, “people need to realize their limitations and not take on a job they are not qualified for.” I would contend that a background in nursing and community organizing is far more qualifying for a leadership role than a background as a corrupt, morally-bankrupt, failed businessman, like the last occupant of the White House. I suspect that this writer was not nearly as concerned about qualifications in that case. Why is a strong woman of color so threatening to so many?