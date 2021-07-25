Letter: Walton is not yet ready to take the mayor’s seat

Recent letter writers have praised the candidacy of India Walton, in essence saying she should be given the chance to prove herself as the next mayor of Buffalo, that she will bring fresh ideas to City Hall. While I like the notion of new and fresh ideas, I’m just not convinced that Walton is the right choice for this moment.

We are the second largest city in New York State and we are at a critical moment in our economic recovery from this pandemic. We need a strong proven leader to help us all rise up together to meet this challenge.

Walton has some very good ideas and she is obviously committed to our city. I just think at this time in our recovery we need the experience that Mayor Byron Brown brings to the table. The mayor has a track record of leading us out of a past financial crisis, he got us out from under the control board and he has invested in our neighborhoods.

There is a great deal of work to be done and I trust the mayor’s ongoing leadership. In November, I’m voting for Buffalo’s continued progress and our future; I’ll be voting for Mayor Brown.

Collette Schoellkopf

Buffalo