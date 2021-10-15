Letter: Walton is in over her head running for mayor’s office

We have less than 30 days to write down Byron Brown for mayor or we will be watching a rebel kindergartener in a senior class, which doesn’t work. I have asked her and her supporters, “What are your plans for the veterans that are homeless? The women?” No one knows because she has no plans. She says she is a single mother and can do the mayor’s job, as am I, but I couldn’t fill Brown’s shoes. She says she is a nurse, I have been a registered nurse for 29 years, on a medical surgical floor, she is a school nurse where her most hectic day is head lice. Really? I still could not fill Mayor Brown’s shoes.