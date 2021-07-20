 Skip to main content
Letter: Walton is better qualified to protect Buffalo’s children
Letter: Walton is better qualified to protect Buffalo’s children

For decades Buffalo has endured an epidemic of childhood lead poisoning. True, Byron Brown inherited this chronic disaster when he stepped into the mayor’s office at the beginning of 2006, but, by that time, our neighbors in Rochester were already in the process of adopting a vigorous regime of interior housing inspections which served to cut the rate of lead poisoning in that city by 50%. It has taken the Brown administration nearly 15 years to catch up with Rochester.

Buffalo is just now beginning to implement a new series of local ordinances designed to keep families with young children from moving into lead contaminated apartments. In the meantime, a few thousand children in our city were needlessly poisoned. India Walton is campaigning on a platform to increase the supply of safe and affordable housing in Buffalo. She worked hard to defeat Brown in the Democratic primary. Let’s send her to City Hall in November and protect the next generation of Buffalo’s children.

John Lipsitz

Buffalo

