Letter: Walton has shown young Black girls how to dream

Regardless of the outcome of the 2021 mayoral race, India Walton has shown young women and girls of all ethnic groups and races, but especially little Black girls, that it is OK to dream what some would say is the impossible.

I attended the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally last week at the Town Ballroom and it was hard to wrap my mind around the image of all those persons, young, old, Black, white and other ethnic groups, cheering for a Black woman who has had many challenges in her life.

As an older Black woman who survived the savage racism of having a great uncle lynched in Covington, Tenn., in 1937, I looked around that huge 1,000 persons filled ballroom and I realized then that I was seeing the racial and political promise land.

Go, India, in being the 1st woman of any race to win the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, you have already made history and no one can ever take that away from you.

Betty Jean Grant

Buffalo