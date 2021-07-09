Letter: Walton has earned an increase in respect

The hullabaloo surrounding the Democratic primary win for mayoral candidate India Walton is becoming almost cringeworthy. Even the usually thought-provoking editors at The Buffalo News could only squeeze out some tortured logic supporting the current mayor’s post-primary write-in candidacy by declaring that more Buffalonians “deserve the chance to decide who occupies the city’s top job” than voted in the primary. Maybe it slipped the editors’ minds that since almost 50% of registered Buffalo voters are Democrats (the rest divided between Republicans and independents) upwards of half the city’s electorate already had a chance to vote for that top job. They chose Walton. Just because a fraction of that 50% voted was not her fault. Often people vote by not voting.
Despite Brown’s observable sense of entitlement (he ignored her campaign thinking she wasn’t a threat) and the Republicans’ somnambulance in not running a candidate for mayor, Walton’s campaign appeared organized, transparent, sensibly presented and full of hard-working, dedicated proponents. Whether or not one agrees with her on the issues, I think India Walton deserves more respect than she’s being accorded by much of the local media and the political community. Since these voices of grievance are predominantly a men’s chorus, I get the feeling that they are more than a little chagrined at having been bested by a woman.
Judith Geer