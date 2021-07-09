Letter: Walton has earned an increase in respect

The hullabaloo surrounding the Democratic primary win for mayoral candidate India Walton is becoming almost cringeworthy. Even the usually thought-provoking editors at The Buffalo News could only squeeze out some tortured logic supporting the current mayor’s post-primary write-in candidacy by declaring that more Buffalonians “deserve the chance to decide who occupies the city’s top job” than voted in the primary. Maybe it slipped the editors’ minds that since almost 50% of registered Buffalo voters are Democrats (the rest divided between Republicans and independents) upwards of half the city’s electorate already had a chance to vote for that top job. They chose Walton. Just because a fraction of that 50% voted was not her fault. Often people vote by not voting.