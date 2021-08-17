Letter: Walton could lead the way toward a much better Buffalo

First of all, I would like someone to point out to me a capitalist country that has been punished by the United States for 50 years for being capitalist like Cuba has been for being socialist? Like Cuba, Venezuelans have and are being strangled to death financially by the United States for the mere fact of presently having a socialist government. Wherever socialism raises its head any place in the world, the U.S. “hammer and sickle” pounds it away either financially or militarily. As a result, it is labeled a failure. Then this mantra is used to demonize socialism and kill any wisps of its benefits to society as a whole, like Medicare, single-payer health care, Social Security, public utilities and so on.