Letter: Wall Street’s Tesla reaction offers proof it is confused

People pretend that Wall Street is rational. It’s a casino.

Case in point: the market value of Tesla. Wall Street tells us that Tesla, which sold 0.5 million vehicles last year, is worth more than $800 billion.

Wall Street also tells us that the world’s 10 largest automobile manufacturers added together are worth less. Those manufacturers together sell more than 120 vehicles for each and every Tesla sold, yet if you add their values together, Tesla is worth more – at least according to Wall Street.

Toyota, which is the next most valuable automobile company on the planet, and which sold more than 21 times as many vehicles as Tesla sold last year, is worth one-quarter of Tesla’s value.

Tesla’s market share is less than 1%. Every car manufacturer, following the regulatory writing on the wall, is bringing numerous electric vehicles to the market … Tesla faces an onslaught of competition.

Yet today the market values of Toyota, and VW (including Audi, Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini), and GM, and Honda, and Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler, and Renault/Nissan, and Hyundai/Kia, and BMW (including Rolls Royce), and Mercedes all added together are worth $40 billion less than Tesla is worth all by itself.