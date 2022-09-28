Letter: Walking in the dark requires advanced safety precautions

I keep reading about the tragic pedestrian-auto accidents which occur when light is dimming and darkness takes over until dawn, during which times seeing a pedestrian crossing a road/street has attempted crossing outside of the crosswalk, against a light, believing that they can make it. Who needs a crosswalk or light to get across the street when you’ve been able/allowed to do it since you were 10 years old?

A pedestrian has no chance against the enormous height of the front end of the vehicles of the 21st century. Years ago, you drove a sedan or a pickup, and they were shorter in height, and being hit by one of them meant you got hit around waist height. Now, the front ends of these ridiculous trucks and some SUVs are so high that your entire body is impacted.

Sneakers have a little bit of reflective material, as do some bicycles, but you can increase that by buying yellow reflective tape, which looks like yellow duct tape but clearly made of reflective material. You can find it on Amazon for cheap, and if you must wear dark clothing – but please don’t – plaster it with this tape on different parts of your body so that, no matter what position you are seen by an approaching vehicle, it is noticeable. Use crosswalks. At Main and Transit, one of the busiest intersections in Western New York, a bunch of young men ran across Transit behind my car, which was the second car in line, and the crosswalk was 15 feet away. How foolish. Use the crosswalk and no matter how forgotten you feel after pushing the button for the little white-light person, wait for it. Watch for left-turning vehicles after their arrow has disappeared and their path is open; even though you have the right of way, that doesn’t provide a protective shield around you.