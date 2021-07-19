Letter: Waiting for FDA approval before taking the vaccine

I commend the July 7 letter writer for being one of the test cases for an as yet to be Food and Drug Administration approved drug. Have you heard of the thalidomide babies of the 1950s? Mothers who did not question the knowledge of their doctors, took the drug and produced babies missing arms and legs.

As a self-righteous Democrat who knows what all “fine individuals” need to do, I’d like the letter writer to show the facts that the “Republicans are the majority of the unvaccinated.” Does he know what he puts in his body will not affect him in the future? How does he know he stands a better chance of survival? Does he know if a young couple should take this vaccine (not being approved), it won’t interfere with becoming pregnant? The writer cannot answer any of these questions.

Some people choose to be led about, with blinders, being told what to do for the “common good,” without question, by “experts” (who often disagree). I do not.

I have had Covid-19 and survived. Do I mourn all those who have died? Absolutely, be they Democrat or Republican.