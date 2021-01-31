Letter: Wait decades until Trump’s influence begins to erode

A growing number of pro-Trump conservatives now assert that the president has “blood on his hands” after the deadly riot at the Capitol. Indeed he does, and they either have oatmeal for brains or are just as repugnantly cynical as they’ve appeared these long four years. Only recently, they sought to convince us that Donald Trump should be reelected and they were not without clues as to his character. Rats do not deserve credit for fleeing a sinking ship - it’s sinking, after all. Their stammering suggestion that the violence at the Capitol, or that Trump would incite it, is some kind of surprise is farcical and despicable. Who knew, right? Who could have guessed that this wink-and-nod experiment in regressive, nativist, know-nothing neo-fascism might lead to disaster?