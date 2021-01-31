Letter: Wait decades until Trump’s influence begins to erode

A growing number of pro-Trump conservatives now assert that the president has “blood on his hands” after the deadly riot at the Capitol. Indeed he does, and they either have oatmeal for brains or are just as repugnantly cynical as they’ve appeared these long four years. Only recently, they sought to convince us that Donald Trump should be reelected and they were not without clues as to his character. Rats do not deserve credit for fleeing a sinking ship - it’s sinking, after all. Their stammering suggestion that the violence at the Capitol, or that Trump would incite it, is some kind of surprise is farcical and despicable. Who knew, right? Who could have guessed that this wink-and-nod experiment in regressive, nativist, know-nothing neo-fascism might lead to disaster?
No president has ever had such as sinister relationship with the American people. His mouth sputters like a random lie generator, he calls political rivals and the free press “traitors” and “enemies of the people” as reflexively as he draws breath, and he clearly prefers authoritarian strongmen over democratically-elected leaders.
His contempt for constitutional democracy is so great, and the modern Republican party so grotesque, that he openly urged that the election results be overturned and the presidency simply handed to him by fiat, and most party members’ responses ranged from mumbled objection to full-throated endorsement until the mob was at their door.
The events of Jan. 6 were a predictable outgrowth of this deplorable presidency. Trump and his enablers have ushered in a wholesale degradation of our politics, nurtured the expansion and tacit legitimization of a seditionist far-right underbelly, and sought to rot the supports of critical thinking itself. Quelling the destructive political forces that they have elevated will likely be a decades-long project.
Wyeth Jones
Akron