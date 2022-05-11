Letter: Voting this November might be the most critical

What is next for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Is he going to throw Mickey Mouse in jail? He was in favor of the Jan. 6 riot with participants carrying clubs, wearing bull’s horns and war paint, but 100 people carrying signs and wearing Mickey Mouse ears intimidates him.

The enacting of a law revoking Disney World’s rule of government autonomy was a pure act of revenge on DeSantis’ part.

Using his position and the law for vengeful purposes or for personal gain is totally dictatorial, and very Putin-like. He should be impeached.

Authoritarianism is a goal of many Republicans (Trumpers) as they seek to destroy democracy.

Republicans do not have the courage to stand up to this corruptive movement, and we all may pay dearly for it.

Make sure you vote this November. It well could be the last time your vote counts.

Will we have government “by the people,” or “government by the person?”

James Weig

Tonawanda