Letter: Voting rights legislation has the same urgency as 1965

I came of age in the 1960s in the heat of the civil rights movement and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. I’ve always associated the voting rights movement with civil rights Black activists like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and John Lewis. However, I recently had an experience that forced me to expand my horizons to understand more fully who is affected by voting rights legislation.

I had a doctor’s appointment. When my husband and I entered the medical building, we saw an elderly woman in a wheelchair who was in considerable distress. She explained that she was upset because she couldn’t move a few feet forward from the hallway to the vestibule area so her ride could see her to pick her up. The problem was a quarter inch difference in the floor between the hallway and the vestibule. It’s always the little things. While my husband helped her move her chair, I stood by feeling disturbed that this little quarter of an inch meant everything to that woman at that moment.

Inch by inch, we are seeing state legislatures across our country pass laws that are restricting access to the ballot box. What might seem small changes to many of us can become major hurdles to the approximately 40 million voting age Americans with disabilities.