Letter: Voting rights, again face threat in today’s America

PBS had a four-part series titled “The Vote” describing the 70-year battle over women’s suffrage. Women won the right to vote in 1920, only 100 years ago and then by a razors edge of one vote in the last state needed to affirm the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The primary stumbling blocks were the unwillingness of men to share power, and in particular white supremacy in the south. Under Jim Crow the southern states had effectively stopped Black men from voting. They did not want to have to deal with Black women as well. Voting restrictions under Jim Crow were prevalent into the 1960s.

The right to vote is the right to have a voice in governance. It is a right that should be protected for the benefit of all Americans. There are two voting rights acts pending in the Senate, and as was the case in 1920 there are those who oppose assuring everyone has the right to vote. Republican legislatures have proposed over 250 laws in 43 states aimed at making voting more difficult for those they believe do not support them. These are the most egregious and despicable of acts. They strike at the very heart of our democracy. Voice your support for voting rights for everyone.