Letter: Voting public must not reelect mistaken leader

The old adage that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” doesn’t take into account the fact that there are those who simply don’t care if we repeat past mistakes as long as it’s our side that wins.

Adolf Hitler was an evil, hate-filled troll who was basically harmless by himself. It wasn’t until he was able to persuade others to believe his unhinged rants that he, with his willing accomplices in the Reichstag, unleashed a horror that destroyed Germany, caused millions of innocent deaths and involved the world in a massive conflict.

Today we have a situation that is frighteningly familiar with a former president whose post-election behavior is straight out of a dystopian novel acting like a banana republic dictator refusing to accept the results of a fair election and trying to remain in power by any means necessary. The most disturbing fact is that there are so many people, virtually all Republicans, who aren’t bothered in the least and still proudly wear their Trump T-shirts and display their Trump 2024 flags unconcerned that he almost destroyed our democracy and may try again. If he was successful, do you really think it would be the last time a political loser would attempt such an attack on our sacred institution.