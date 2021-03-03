Letter: Voting in every election maintains our democracy

Our right to vote is sacred. My mother instilled this belief in me at an early age. She, a Catholic, born in 1901, grew up in North Ireland. They were under British rule. At that time, only landowners had the right to vote. Very few Catholics owned land, therefore, a whole segment of the population was disenfranchised. She emigrated to the United States in 1925 and eventually became a citizen. The right to vote came with it. Many times I went with her to the voting booth in our neighborhood, where she cast her vote. In time, I did the same.