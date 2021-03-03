 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voting in every election maintains our democracy
0 comments

Letter: Voting in every election maintains our democracy

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Our right to vote is sacred. My mother instilled this belief in me at an early age. She, a Catholic, born in 1901, grew up in North Ireland. They were under British rule. At that time, only landowners had the right to vote. Very few Catholics owned land, therefore, a whole segment of the population was disenfranchised. She emigrated to the United States in 1925 and eventually became a citizen. The right to vote came with it. Many times I went with her to the voting booth in our neighborhood, where she cast her vote. In time, I did the same.

She believed then, as I do now, that the Erie County Board of Elections Officials responsibly carry out the duties of their office. We must trust this to be true, throughout our country, to maintain the integrity of our elections.

I encourage everyone eligible to register to vote and vote in every election. It is our sacred right.

Ethnea Runfola

Orchard Park

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News