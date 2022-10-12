Letter: Voting for Republicans out of habit is senseless

There are simply not enough religious hypocrites, fools, bigots, crackpots and anti-tax/anti-regulation rich people in this country to have elected Donald Trump or his enabling GOP senators and congressmen or, for that matter, people like Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker, Kari Lake and the rest of the unqualified celebrities who will no doubt soon join them.

Not a single believer in the Big Lie could be elected without the votes of tens of millions of Republicans who claim they don’t fit into any of the categories above. Often referred to as “RINOs” by the more deranged members of the current, mutated GOP, and certain that they themselves are a different breed altogether, they will still vote for literally anyone who has an (R) next to his or her name, for the simple, idiotic reason that, at a time before many of us were even born, the Republican Party used to stand for something other than pandering to our absolute worst instincts.

So, thank you to all those “reasonable” Republicans for holding their noses and reflexively voting for what was once the Party of Lincoln, and more recently, the party of law and order and family values, but which now condones and encourages anarchists, racists, sexists, birthers, xenophobes, anti-vaxxers, climate change deniers, supporters of QAnon, the Proud Boys, and white supremacists, constitutional/biblical literalists, blackmailers of foreign leaders and collaborators with Vladimor Putin and other dictators around the world. You have made this country the most hypocritical nation of pseudo-Christians on Earth, and have caused the civilized world to wonder what has happened to America.

John Nelson

Kenmore