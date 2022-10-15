Letter: Voting for Democrats does not seem to work

A gentleman from Buffalo recently wrote in this column saying that he was voting Democrat. He didn’t give any reasons why. He did state by doing so that it would ensure a happy ending for all of us, really? Let’s look at the facts.

First we have inflation going through the roof. Food,housing,interest rates, everything is through the roof since the Dems took over. Open borders with people just pouring in, we don’t even know who is coming in. Deaths are climbing among our young people due to drugs coming across the border. Cities and towns are strained due to the immigration policies of this administration.

The Democrats want everything; electric cars, homes, you name it, yet they can’t even keep the power on during a heat wave or thunderstorm. The grid is totally outdated. Crime is out of control just about everywhere. Their “no bail” laws are just a disaster with cases of the same offenders committing more crimes after being released. We are all endangered by a nuclear war thanks to Joe Biden constantly egging on Vladimir Putin and not trying to get a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine. He keeps sending weapons and millions of dollars to Ukraine, but I haven’t heard of any peaceful solutions to this war.

They keep chipping away at the Constitution, making it harder and harder for law-abiding citizens to have a gun to defend themselves. Free speech is only free to them if you agree with them. If not you are labeled a fascist or a racist.

So tell me, why in the world would anyone vote Democrat?

Karen Gall

Cheektowaga