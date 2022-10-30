Letter: Voting Democrat is key for our nation’s welfare

As I compose this letter, the networks are reporting another school shooting, this one in St. Louis. Early reports say a recent graduate attacked his own school, killing two people and wounding seven others. Reports stated that the shooter had a dozen 30 round magazines (that’s 360 bullets if my math is correct), but his gun jammed.

This is the 40th school shooting reported in the U.S. this year. How long are we as a nation going to put up with this carnage against our children? Every time this happens, the local officials, as the mayor just recently in Raleigh, bemoan the violence and cry out that something must be done about guns.

But nothing will be done, unless Democrats overwhelmingly win in the upcoming election.

Republicans will not touch the gun safety issue. In fact, testimony from the January 6 Committee showed that many of the Trump supporters were armed and prepared to do violence to the vice president and other officials.

Voting Democrat is the only way to stem the violence that is tearing our country apart.

The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are armed with their assault rifles and out playing soldier in the woods, hardly a “well regulated militia.”

Vote for the Democratic ticket while you still can.

David Frank

Lancaster