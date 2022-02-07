Letter: Voting by mail is not subject to so-called fraud

Last time I checked the Omicron variant was still having its way here in New York State as well as across the country. Last time I voted it was by mail because I sure didn’t want to get Covid-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul would make it easier for all of us to vote by mail and avoid taking unnecessary risks with our lives. Unfortunately, this appears to be a problem for some very vocal people who want you to believe that voting by mail is somehow subject to fraud. It isn’t. In some places, like Oregon, 80% of the voting is done by mail. So why the big fuss? The belief by Trumpy Republicans that stoking unfounded fears of voter fraud is the way to keep you away from the polls entirely. Do not let that happen. Be sure to vote, and support doing so by mail.