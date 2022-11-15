Letter: Voters should research candidates for themselves

America’s problems are not caused by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents posing as Americans and spreading disinformation in an effort to encourage us to vote in a way they find advantageous to them, or simply to make us doubt the integrity of our elections. Nor are they caused for the same purposes (lying and inspiring doubt concerning the integrity of our elections) by the former president and most of his party for the last several years.

The real cause is how easy it is to convince American voters of the most preposterous claims, regardless of who makes them. We trust complete strangers on social media and talking heads on television to tell us what to think, whose only purpose is to generate viewership. Couldn’t we spend a little of the time we spend online doing some actual factual research on the issues and the candidates?

But we don’t. In order to increase their power and wealth politicians, advertisers and the media are more apt to encourage our divisiveness and exploit our gullibility than to inform us. Fully aware that almost all of us fancy ourselves patriots and Constitutional scholars, and that few of us will admit to being wrong about anything, they won’t be the ones to show us our misconceptions. They know we’d stop voting for them, stop buying their products or services, and tune to a different news channel or social media platform.

We’ve already elected too many tin hat wearers to Congress, and we may soon be welcoming several more after this election. It is our own greatest responsibility as citizens to select people to govern us; yet time and again we choose people completely unfit for the job, whose only qualification is their promise to cut our taxes or to pretend to hate or fear the same people we do.

John Nelson

Kenmore