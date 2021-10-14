Letter: Voters should reelect Brown for another term

Five years ago, this country elected someone unqualified to a major political position despite allegations of sexual harassment and in some cases, evidence of, failure to pay contractors, fraud in connection with a school he promoted and a myriad of other clear warnings. We all know how that turned out.

With respect to our mayoral election, I hope the good citizens of Buffalo are not taken in by the wishes and promises of an unqualified candidate.

Mayor Byron Brown (who has never been charged with a crime) has worked tirelessly to improve life in Buffalo. India Walton claims that being a registered nurse has prepared her for the job of mayor, but I disagree. My mother was a registered nurse for over 50 years and that by itself in no way would have made her a good mayoral candidate. Further, Walton has shown extremely questionable judgment in other facets of her life, all of which have “explanations.”

She is very good at ascribing blame for her mistakes, and I frankly resent her accusation that Brown and/or the city was behind the towing of her car, with no apparent evidence. With no term limits in place, there is no reason why Byron Brown should not be encouraged to continue the work he is doing for his constituents. Walton would be well served to run for councilwoman first before ascending to the top of City Hall.