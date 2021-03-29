Letter: Voters should reconsider returning representatives

It was interesting to watch the debate and eventual passing of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by the U.S. Congress. More specifically, passed by the Democrats in Congress as no Republican cast a vote in favor of the legislation. This legislation was polled as favorable by roughly 75% of Americans and more importantly, a majority of Republican voters. Republican congressional members decried the legislation as a nonpartisan, left wing giveaway, yet the majority of their voters were in favor of it. Thus it appears that the Biden administration achieved bipartisan support from the American voters of both parties just not from Republicans in Congress.