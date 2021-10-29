Letter: Voters should make Walton Buffalo’s first female mayor

Buffalo is a proud blue-collar city, where we are known for our hard work and our underdog roots. India Walton is proof that Buffalo’s pride in its history is more than a catchy slogan. India Walton had her first child at 14 years old, when she was still a kid herself. She later survived months in the neonatal intensive care unit with her premature twin boys, and then went on to become a nurse in the same NICU. She founded and served as executive director of a nonprofit community land trust.