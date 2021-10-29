 Skip to main content
Letter: Voters should make Walton Buffalo’s first female mayor
Buffalo is a proud blue-collar city, where we are known for our hard work and our underdog roots. India Walton is proof that Buffalo’s pride in its history is more than a catchy slogan. India Walton had her first child at 14 years old, when she was still a kid herself. She later survived months in the neonatal intensive care unit with her premature twin boys, and then went on to become a nurse in the same NICU. She founded and served as executive director of a nonprofit community land trust.

She then turned to public service and won the Democratic primary for mayor when very few believed she had a chance. Now she wants to return City Hall to the people and enact policies that will benefit marginalized residents. Buffalo voters should consider the determination, the character, and the skills it takes to walk in Walton’s shoes, and elect her as our first female Mayor of Buffalo.

Ryan Sajdak

Buffalo

