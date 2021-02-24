Letter: Voters must stop accepting less than they truly deserve

The well known “Peter principle” observes that people tend to rise to their “level of incompetence.”

How sadly true that is in today’s society and our beloved country.

From presidents past and present to especially those residing in Congress this is the case. Of course technically these individuals weren’t promoted in the usual way, but were elected. We did it.

Without naming names I will cite a few of the people who benefited from the Peter Principle.

1. An elderly man who qualified for Social Security 16 years ago.

2. A TV show host on a reality show who made millions in real estate.

3. An unknown community organizer who bounced from two years in the Senate to the top job.

4. The son of the former CEO of the country.

5. A social butterfly who could talk for hours while saying nothing at all.

6. The former director of the CIA.

7. A TV and movie actor, I can’t say “star” because he wasn’t.