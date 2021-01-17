Letter: Voters must remind Jacobs of how he failed in his duty

The recent Buffalo News editorial outlining Chris Jacobs’ profile of cowardice is extremely harsh. And rightfully so.

I do not write this letter because of my support of one party or another. This is about values and principles that are foundational to our republic – of importance to every American.

How Jacobs can claim that there are “valid concerns about the integrity” of the presidential election – and go on to say that the concerns have “yet to be properly adjudicated” – is untenable. Credible officials and institutions for weeks have adjudicated the claims. Multiple courts have asked for the evidence to accompany concerns and there has been none produced, though often promised. The claims of massive election fraud have no legitimacy – and that can now be said of Jacobs.