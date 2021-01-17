Letter: Voters must remind Jacobs of how he failed in his duty

The recent Buffalo News editorial outlining Chris Jacobs’ profile of cowardice is extremely harsh. And rightfully so.
I do not write this letter because of my support of one party or another. This is about values and principles that are foundational to our republic – of importance to every American.
How Jacobs can claim that there are “valid concerns about the integrity” of the presidential election – and go on to say that the concerns have “yet to be properly adjudicated” – is untenable. Credible officials and institutions for weeks have adjudicated the claims. Multiple courts have asked for the evidence to accompany concerns and there has been none produced, though often promised. The claims of massive election fraud have no legitimacy – and that can now be said of Jacobs.
We will long remember the events of Jan. 6, as among the saddest and most troubling in our history. It is important to remember the names of Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and multiple others in the Senate and House of Representatives who staged a political stunt that fomented the actions of those who breached the Capitol. Chris Jacobs is one of those names. Instead of storming the halls of government, I urge those who live in New York’s 27th Congressional District to do all we can to remind him that his vote on the electoral process objections is inexcusable. He faced a test of his integrity early in his congressional tenure and failed.