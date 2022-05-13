Letter: Voters must participate in the upcoming elections

The recent Supreme Court leak has inspired a lot of intense feelings and conversations across the United States.

Pregnancy is an incredibly personal experience that significantly impacts the pregnant person’s life. There’s a lot of debate about who thinks what about abortion. Abortion is a health care decision. The national conversation around Roe v. Wade is not ultimately about what is the right or wrong decision to make.

It’s about who should make the decision, the government or the person.

Though we cannot currently change the makeup of the Supreme Court, our elected officials at all levels of government will affect how the final Supreme Court decision will affect our lives. It’s vital that people turn out to vote in the coming elections. Our lives depend on it.

Sarah Burger

Buffalo