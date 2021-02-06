Letter: Voters must keep Jacobs from holding future office

Chris Jacobs needs to resign. He does not have the principle and faithfulness to his duty to protect the people of his district, state and country. We learned this again after he joined a baseless objection to elections in other states. Had Jacobs read this paper, he would have known that courts and judges had already ruled often and consistently against his position. Most of his constituency knew that.

Anyone who fools with the vote in an already certified election threatens to overturn the validated results of my vote and your vote. I waited four years to vote on the presidency and I will not be fooled with or have the results of an election challenged without substance. But Jacobs lacks substance in truth and honesty.

The less than honorable Jacobs in one day cowered in the Capitol under siege, but protected by the police forces, then later again registered his real or imagined concerns about certified elections in other states. Now I cannot trust Jacobs to represent me and my vote and interests and those of my neighbors and family members.