Letter: Voters must expect economic fluctuations

Normal American Silly: The vast majority of voters thinking that they know enough about economics to base much, if any, of their political party choice on common fluctuations in the economy leading up to an Election Day.

Extra Large American Silly (far too kind a word): Voting for a currently anti-democratic party (GOP) because the economy under the other party is lacking in one or more ways.

First world economies ebb and flow, under every party. Inflation has been here before, and it will depart as it has before. Democracy can die forever. Even if a democracy can come back to life, do you want to contribute to its temporary demise, and live with the alternative while awaiting its return? I don’t.

Let me beg you as a fellow citizen (and conservative): Until the GOP parts ways with and disavows its autocratic leader, if you’re anywhere near sitting on the political fence, please simply vote against that party. From dogcatcher to president, and everything in between.

Kurt Winter

Orchard Park