Letter: Voters must elect Della Pia to be their representative

As the mid-term election nears, the contest in the new 23rd Congressional District seems more and more important. The heavily Republican make-up of the district would lead one to believe that the GOP candidate should have smooth sailing to victory. But is that what the country really needs right now? Following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our Capitol, the attack on our democracy, it would seem we need to elect the most qualified candidates available as our congressional representatives. Max Della Pia, the Democratic candidate, spent 32 years serving our country in the Air Force and then moved on to private business following his retirement from the service. Nick Langworthy, the Republican candidate, has spent his entire adult life as a political operative. One who would gladly kneel and kiss the ring of our former president, a wanna-be dictator. At this critical time in our history, when autocratic leaders are gaining power around the world, we must insure that our democracy remains intact. In this election we must choose country over party.