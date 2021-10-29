Letter: Voters must carefully consider four critical state amendments

Upstate voters have four important state amendments to consider this election.

One relates to having newly apportioned voting districts drawn up by the party in the majority rather than by an independent commission which is currently the practice. The Democrats want to push this through to control reapportionment. An independent commission to determine reapportionment was approved by the electorate over 15 years ago and ensures fairness rather than allow the majority party to “run rampant” with apportionment power.

This amendment also pertains to the inclusion of non-citizens as parties in newly apportioned voting districts. Newly drawn voting districts determine the number of eligible voters within each district. Why count non-citizens in voting districts? Certainly, when becoming citizens they will be included at that time. Non-citizens included in a general census count is fair but should not be included as “voters” in voting districts.

Another amendment relates to eliminating the rule requiring voter registration at least 10 days prior to the election thereby allowing someone to register and vote on election day. Election boards would be overwhelmed, havoc and chaos would ensue resulting in error and abuse.