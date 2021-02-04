 Skip to main content
Letter: Voters must be extra careful when choosing officeholders
Buffalo and Erie County are at risk of losing their shared upward momentum attained over the past 15 years. A wealthy congressman, previously county executive, is now a convicted felon for insider trading. His successor, likewise wealthy and arrogant, votes to support overturning an election, attempting to deny his constituents their constitutional voting rights.

A former second-tier TV reporter, with no financial or accounting education or experience, is somehow elected County Comptroller. Candidates running for sheriff vow not to enforce selective laws. All speak poorly for regional business and political integrity.

Things have the potential to go south as fast as they went up. We must be careful, very careful, about our choices for public officeholders if we wish to remain economically competitive and enjoy the cultural benefits of sustained growth.

Stephen Glick

East Amherst

