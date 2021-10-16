Letter: Voters missed the opportunity to elect a qualified replacement

This letter is a response to the Elmwood Village woman’s Oct. 9 letter. She supports India Walton because she dislikes Mayor Byron Brown for some of his policies and decisions. But let’s get real. Only one of Buffalo’s four mayoral candidates has qualifications to be mayor. That candidate is Brown.

In 2017, Elmwood Villagers and other city voters had at least two qualified mayoral candidates on the ballot. Voters could have elected Mark Schroeder or Betty Jean Grant.

It seems to me, for the primary election, Brown should have campaigned hard for the unprecedented fifth term. However, this lapse pales before India Walton’s well-documented, poor judgment choices. Voters should elect Brown, not an unqualified contender with good intentions and a loud voice.

Voters who want change can start recruiting qualified 2025 mayoral candidates now. Interested citizens with little or no political and leadership experience can prove themselves by running and getting elected to city council and school board positions. Election to office provides opportunities to demonstrate one’s ability to work with others and respond well to constituents.