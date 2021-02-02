Letter: Voters may not reelect Jacobs to another term

I read the Jan. 13 article regarding my Rep. Chris Jacobs’ views on removing former President Trump from office and his refusal to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win.
Jacobs shows himself to be quite the hypocrite at the end of the article where it’s mentioned that state Democrats called on him to resign and he states “it’s very arrogant for Western New York Democrats to think that they are at some high level position that they want to override the voters of the 27th district,” yet he’s doing exactly the same thing by overriding millions of voters’ choice to vote Trump out by opposing the electoral college results.
He also states “If they don’t want me to represent them, they can vote me out in two years.” To quote Trump “be careful what you wish for,” we might just do that, Mr. Jacobs.
Gary Olson
Elma