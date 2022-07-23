Letter: Voters have the power to make societal changes

Let me be perfectly clear: I believe that the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision was correct. It was made more so by the 50-year passage of time and by the general acceptance – albeit far from unanimous – of a woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions. And the nearly unprecedented reversal of what had been declared to be a constitutional right was overturned by the far right, arguably politicized, make-up of the current Supreme Court. However, the instantaneous rage that has been directed almost exclusively at the Court is misplaced.

The power to deny a woman’s right to a safe abortion lies mainly with the states, many of which are in the right-wing grip of their state legislatures and governorships, unless superseded by members of the United States Congress and president. They have been elected to their respective offices in what is still a largely conservative country that has been tipped farther to the right by the constitutional oddity of presidents being elected by the Electoral College rather than by popular vote, by the overriding power granted by the same Constitution to the U.S. Senate (and thereby to the less populated states,) and further still by the ubiquitous use of the filibuster. The power of the so-called pro-lifers is currently magnified by an alliance of ultra conservatives with the Christian far right, the adherents to the Trumpian Big Lie, and a collection of young, mostly male, proto-Fascists.