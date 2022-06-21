Letter: Voters have the power to elect true servants

Empires come and go. They all have their time of glory, often at the expense of their own people. Eventually they all disappear. Often all that remains is some classic debris. Historians play the role of reporter and prophet and like the legendary prophets, no one believes them. They tell us what has been and what is to come. The old cliché’ – “history repeats itself.”

Sadly, I am beginning to believe that we are in the last stages of empire; our sphere of influence is waning. A few empires died by the sword but most crumbled from within. The symptoms are all there: hate and anger all around, the very rich and the very poor and nothing in between, burgeoning homelessness, denial of basic rights, leaders ignoring the needs of the people, neglect of the helpless, corruption in government and blood in the streets. How long can we continue on this path? We do not look like “the city on the hill,” the beacon of hope for the world. Can we look to our Congress for rescue? I think not. We send these men and women to Washington to lead us to a better place and what we get in return is disgraceful. A pundit recently opined “How in the world can these senators walk around here upright when they have no backbone?” Those cowardly windbags deliver nothing but hot air. And what is our response? We send them back to their sinecures year after year to get old, fat and rich. Until we start to pay closer attention to our vote, we are doomed to collapse as a nation. The time is short, very short. We are allowing Lady Liberty to be throttled. Let’s send the do-nothings home and replace them with caring and concerned patriots. The time to act is now. Vote wisely.