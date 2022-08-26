Letter: Voters find their strength in not electing candidate

Wonky, wayward and warped. Thank goodness enough level-headed people came out to vote against that authoritarian sounding, ego-centered, no-policy, aggravating crank that has scorched us for how many years now? Can you imagine how little would be accomplished with his no compromising, idealess, loud-mouthed, my-way-or-the-highway method of politics? Please contain your loyal family and friends in your own realm (country) of wonky politics. We’ve had enough of you, your “politics” and your signage.
Veronica Young
Orchard Park