Letter: Voters find their strength in not electing candidate

Wonky, wayward and warped. Thank goodness enough level-headed people came out to vote against that authoritarian sounding, ego-centered, no-policy, aggravating crank that has scorched us for how many years now? Can you imagine how little would be accomplished with his no compromising, idealess, loud-mouthed, my-way-or-the-highway method of politics? Please contain your loyal family and friends in your own realm (country) of wonky politics. We’ve had enough of you, your “politics” and your signage.