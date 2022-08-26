 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Voters find their strength in not electing candidate

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Wonky, wayward and warped. Thank goodness enough level-headed people came out to vote against that authoritarian sounding, ego-centered, no-policy, aggravating crank that has scorched us for how many years now? Can you imagine how little would be accomplished with his no compromising, idealess, loud-mouthed, my-way-or-the-highway method of politics? Please contain your loyal family and friends in your own realm (country) of wonky politics. We’ve had enough of you, your “politics” and your signage.

Veronica Young

Orchard Park

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News