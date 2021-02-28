Letter: Voters can keep Trump out simply by sticking together

Well, Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is over and of course he was acquitted again. Is anyone really surprised? I certainly am not. So I say to everyone who is afraid he will come back in four years, don’t panic. Remember he lost the popular vote and the electoral vote, and he will lose again if we all stick together and vote against him like we did this past November. His supporters stick together, and we need to do the same. Never underestimate what his supporters may do and never underestimate the power of voting. So we can keep him from coming back if we all stick together and vote against him if the need arises. Please don’t forget what the last four years under his administration was like. Remember the lies and how he mishandled the pandemic. And also remember those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.