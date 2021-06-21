Letter: Voter suppression laws threaten our democracy

Two articles in the June 15 Buffalo News deserve more attention. There is a major concern that voting rights are being suppressed and the following examples ought to be alarming.

Fourteen states enacted laws to curtail early and mail-in voting, limit polling places and empower supporters of a particular party to police polling, i.e. fining someone giving a voter that is in line a glass of water.

Advocates for the disabled, a powerful block of 38 million disabled voters, worry that partisan poll watchers would misinterpret someone aiding a disabled voter to vote as fraud.

Other measures in Republican states demand a doctor’s note from “indefinitely confined” voters so they can mail in their vote and they limit who can return a disabled voter’s ballot to immediate family members or a legal guardian no matter how far away they live.

Among those who are warning about this hampering of democracy are Angus King, independent senator from Maine.

King’s warning is alarming. He called American democracy a “240-year experiment that runs against the tide of human history, and that tide usually leads from and back to authoritarianism.”