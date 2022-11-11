Letter: Voter intimidation is deplorable

The recent outbreak of appearances of armed militias showing up at polling sites and vote drop boxes in battleground states is a repeat of the voter suppression not seen in this country since the Jim Crow Era. It is particularly sad that the restrictions of the Jim Crow Era, which were banned by the Voting Rates Act of 1965, and reversed in part by the Roberts' Supreme Court, have seen a rebirth during this past election cycle.

Fear and threats of violence are no longer lurking in the shadows and back alleys of the political fringe but have moved into the political mainstream. One must worry about the future of democracy in our country when we are seeing a rebirth of these tactics. And let's not forget, that these are the same tactics recently used by President Putin in the Don Bas Region of the Ukraine where Russian soldiers escorted poll workers collecting ballots in that area's recent referendum on separation from the Ukraine and annexation by Russia.