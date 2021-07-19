Letter: Voter ID requirement must be viewed positively

This is in response to the comment by the July 8 letter writer, “Arizona should act as voting rights caution.” Before commenting about Arizona and its voter laws the writer should first research her own state’s voter laws. New York State voter laws are some of the most restrictive in the country, right along with Connecticut and even President Biden’s own state of Delaware. Arizona, Texas and Georgia got it right and other states should follow to allow as many people to vote that choose to. One last thought. There is nothing wrong with voter ID as you need ID to buy lottery tickets, beer, cigarettes, to name a few. You wouldn’t want someone else claiming to be you and voting on your behalf, would you?