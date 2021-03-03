Letter: Voter ID is not an issue for New York State citizens

The Buffalo News published a letter from a person deeply concerned that we need voter ID laws. He can rest easy, because we already have voter ID in New York. But we do it the way it should be done: When you register to vote, not just on Election Day.

On Election Day, you sign in on the polling place logbook; That signature is then compared to the exemplar on file from your registration and/or your most recent previous vote. Misidentification of signatures occurs far less often than misidentification of photographs. That’s why your signature appears on your driver’s license, because even identical twins will have significantly different signatures. In fact, American-Express issues millions in Traveller’s cheques every year, secured solely by signature.