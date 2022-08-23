Letter: Vote to maintain gains seen in recent legislation

“Hope springs eternal.” Hope sustained us during the despair of a two year pandemic, a tumultuous attack on our seat of government and rampant natural disasters brought on by the climate crisis.

We now face the ramifications of those conditions and we need to transfer our attentions from hoping to action. Nov. 8 will be one of the most important mid-term elections in our history and we must determine if we wish to continue the recent momentum of Congress or slide backwards. Through the tenacity of Chuck Schumer and persistence of Joe Biden, recent legislation, though not perfect, will benefit citizen interests as well as the economy.

The PACT Act benefits veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, the CHIPS Act boosts the semi-conductor industry, the IRA Act expands incentives for green energy, caps certain prescription drugs under Medicare, extends subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, taxes corporate stock buybacks and allows a 15% minimum tax on the wealthiest corporations.

These corporate taxes as well as increasing the IRS budget translate to more federal income to decrease the federal deficit. The changes have passed analysis and scrutiny by the Congressional Budget Office and non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

To the naysayers spreading false information trying to counteract legislative progress, the following facts refute your attacks.

The global economy is dealing with inflation and increased prices due to the shutdowns during the spread of Covid and massive disruptions in the supply chain. The Bank of Britain has raised interest rates exponentially, the Chinese economy is faltering.

The war in Ukraine has had unforeseen effects across the free world but our obligations to our NATO allies endure to uphold the tenets of democracy. We, as a country are stabilizing; the dollar is the strongest it has been in decades.

If we are to survive as a nation in all respects we need to persevere and continue making progress. That requires voting to maintain and increase the Democratic majority in both houses of Congress. Exercise your vote to keep us on track.

Helen Shoff

West Seneca