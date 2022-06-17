Letter: Vote them all out of office

I have been thinking about writing this for a long time. Each time there is a mass shooting, I think, is now when I should speak up?

But then, I hope - maybe now there will legislation to outlaw the assault rifles that seem to be used most frequently to commit mass murders. I worry my grandchildren won’t come home from school one day.

I am appalled that there has to be an “active shooter” plan in place in their school. The mass shooting at Columbine High School was in 1999, 22 years ago. I remember watching the news that day, horrified. And, here we still are, with assault rifles available to just about anyone.

Any representative or senator that has been in office since 1999 needs to be fired. It is apparent to me that they have been bought and paid for by wealthy and influential opposition to any new legislation being passed that limits or outlaws the sale of certain weapons to civilians.

Everything I have read, for years, insists that a majority of citizens approve of some form of additional federal gun control legislation. Time and again, we hear how the system failed to stop a person from the purchase of lethal weapon.

I will vote every November until I am dead. I will vote against any incumbent whom has been in office since 1999. My vote will not be tied to any party, although I am a registered Democrat.

I just can’t take this senseless slaughter anymore.

Sharon Walker

Orchard Park