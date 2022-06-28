Letter: Vote the Dems out of office before things get even worse

Listening to Joe Biden has enlightened me. I had no idea that our country is in such great shape and that other persons, corporations, the Republican Party, Fox News and possibly even your local mailman are responsible for any problems we now have. Anyone with an ounce of intelligence can see through this gaslighting. The Democrats control everything – the House, Senate and the presidency, and all they’ve done is brought us to our knees with rising inflation, lack of goods, rampant crime rate, and out of control immigration, all the while happily losing their moral compass in an attempt to curry favor with the “woke” left. To blame this state of affairs on “others” is just plain ignorant because the buck stops at the top.