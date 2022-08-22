Letter: Vote responsibly – for Dems in the November election

A recent letter once again had me scratching my head and saying, “Huh?” I am curious as to what the writer found so successful in the last administration – a huge tax cut for the wealthiest Americans, mishandling and lying about Covid-19, stuffing the Supreme Court of the United States with conservative justices, planting the seeds of “a stolen election” and voter fraud (denied by 60 judges, and Attorney General Bill Barr). I could go on and on. And let’s not forget-his Florida golf club being searched (legally and as the last resort due to his ignoring conversations and a subpoena) to recover boxes upon boxes of top-secret documents.

But as per the usual routine, he released a statement. He could have released a copy of the warrant but that would make too much sense and cause less angst for people. Instead, he riled up his base and the idiotic GOP with lies (about his lawyer not being there, witch hunt and his usual nonsense) and denials, then the “I did it, but so did Obama” (with a great immediate rebuttal from the National Archives and Records Administration), then “I did it, but I declassified everything.” Next “I did it, and so what?”

Amid this chaos, Biden has signed the PACT Act to expand medical coverage for veterans exposed to burn pits (which the GOP initially voted against), decreased the unemployment rate, and signed a health care bill to decrease Medicare prescription drug costs. Gas prices are slowly decreasing, the inflation rate has remained low and the climate bill is signed.

I agree with the letter writer on this – come November “think carefully.” You’ve seen the damage the GOP does when they’re not in power, imagine what will happen if they win back the House.

Maureen Donovan

Orchard Park