Letter: Vote out politicians not serving the public

Now is the time. We need to stop talking about it and move forward. There is no need to get approval from the local citizenry. They don’t know what’s best.

We need to tear down the Skyway, fill in the Kensington Expressway, and while we’re at it, let’s get rid of the Tooterville Trolley so cars can drive and park on Main Street.

We have ample money available; The city, county and state coffers are overflowing. We are all itching to spend more money. Even if we run out more can be taken from the taxpayers.

The legacy of our current politicians will be that they destroyed all of the improvements made by their predecessors 60 years ago, and they spent more money than anyone before them. They will also be remembered for doing nothing to help the disadvantaged among us.

We truly need the Outer Harbor so rich suburbanites can have a place to walk their dogs. No need to spend money to refurbish our forgotten Buffalo neighborhoods. Just drive down Genesee Street starting at the Gold Dome and view the abandoned buildings and empty lots. Maybe that could be more parkland.