Letter: Vote out politicians backing foolish reforms

The socialists’ and progressives’ “defund the police” and so-called “bail reform” policies are literally killing people and many of these victims of crime are African Americans and Hispanics in our cities. Homicides and crime are up significantly in places that have foolishly cut police funding. “Bail reform” that allows violent criminals back on the streets soon after they have been arrested has been an unmitigated disaster. If we truly care about people and African Americans and Hispanics, we must get rid as soon as possible of those politicians who either backed these foolish policies directly or who have backed or have turned a blind eye to supporters of these foolish policies.