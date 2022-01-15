Letter: Vote on uncovered new football stadium

I am a former season ticket holder of the Buffalo Bills, corporate greed has chased me away. I believe many ticket holders want a cover over the stadium as I did, but the money mongers say no. The owners, league management and politicians don’t listen to or care about the fans who support the team.

The owners prefer an open stadium, believing it’s the culture fans desire, Gov. Kathy Hochul says it’s part of the Buffalo bravado, yet neither have to sit in the weather. They have the comforts of temperature-controlled seating with hospitality service; completely out of touch with the fans that fill their pockets to maintain the high lifestyle they are accustomed to. The fans and taxpayers need to rebel, at the very least ask to be polled on the subject and if need take legal action to be heard.