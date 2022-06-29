Letter: Vote for the candidates who prove their sincerity

First of all, I want to congratulate Chris Jacobs for taking a stand against gun violence. Even though it cost him his political career, he did the correct thing. I was a registered Republican until Donald Trump was elected. However, because of what he stood for and most elected Republicans supported him, in good conscious, I could not continue to be a follower of this party.

I long for the days of Amo Houghton, Pat McGee, Jack Kemp and other Republicans who were there for the people and not the party. At the present time, there are only a few, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two most prominent, are willing to seek justice and find the real truth about who was responsible for the insurrection that took place on Jan. 6.

With primary (Congress and the State Senate, Aug. 23) and mid-term elections coming up for New York State residents, please look at the candidates for what they stand for and believe in. Obviously, the only way that things will change at the state and federal level is at the ballot box; thus, we need to elect people who really represent beliefs of the people. Do your homework, ask questions, and find out who really cares for the average person.

By the way, if Jacobs did run again, I would vote for him because he put principle ahead of his party when it came to gun reform. A majority of people want gun reform. That will be a main tenet for a candidate to receive my vote.

Kenneth Porter

Wellsville